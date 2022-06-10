Man asks if he's wrong to leave couple's trip after GF said he was a 'safer option'.

Who doesn't love a romantic getaway? Well, actually, most of the men I've dated, now that I think about it...

Couples' weekends are almost destined for disaster, it seems. But what if you're the one who ruins everything? At least, that's what this man asked Reddit when he departed early after a drinking game went wrong.

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for leaving a couples trip in the middle of the night and “ruining” the vibe?

Last weekend was my (26Μ) birthday. Me and my GF of 2 years Kenzie (26F) had plans to get dinner. She came to pick me up from work and her car was packed and my best friend/his wife were in the backseat. To my surprise she planned a whole weekend away to my favorite lake, rented a sick house on the water and invited all our friends. Her sister/husband, my friends/their SO’s and a few of Kenzie’s friends all arrived Thursday night.