Man livid after wife spends 170k of daughter's college fund on shopping addiction.

Bronwyn Isaac
Dec 16, 2022 | 6:01 PM
Addiction is infinitely complex, and it can put a massive strain on a relationship.

Ideal, healthy relationships are built on a foundation of honesty. But the cravings and all-encompassing feeling of addiction can override the regular impulse to be honest with a partner.

This dynamic came into play recently in a post on the True Off My Chest subreddit, where a man shared how his wife blew her daughter's college fund on her shopping addiction.

Since he doesn't feel comfortable talking to people who know his wife IRL, he shared his quandary online in hopes of receiving some empathy and advice.

He wrote:

My wife stole our daughter's college money to fund her shopping addiction and wants me to take the blame​​​​​

I’m stuck between a rock and a hard place and I don’t know what to do. The problem is, I can’t discuss this with anyone I’m close with for privacy reasons. I’ve been with my wife Andrea[48f] and my stepdaughter Cassie[17f] for 8 years now.

