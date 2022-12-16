Man livid after wife spends 170k of daughter's college fund on shopping addiction.

Addiction is infinitely complex, and it can put a massive strain on a relationship.
Ideal, healthy relationships are built on a foundation of honesty. But the cravings and all-encompassing feeling of addiction can override the regular impulse to be honest with a partner.
Since he doesn't feel comfortable talking to people who know his wife IRL, he shared his quandary online in hopes of receiving some empathy and advice.
He wrote:
My wife stole our daughter's college money to fund her shopping addiction and wants me to take the blame
I’m stuck between a rock and a hard place and I don’t know what to do. The problem is, I can’t discuss this with anyone I’m close with for privacy reasons. I’ve been with my wife Andrea[48f] and my stepdaughter Cassie[17f] for 8 years now.