Man 'living in sin' calls parents out for 'premature' first child at Christmas dinner.

Most people know the aphorism "you mess with the bull, you get the horns."

But far too many people don't let the meaning of it truly sink in.

Eventually, if you keep psychologically poking at someone against their wishes, they're going to snap and retaliate.

And what better time for that to happen than the holidays?

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for bringing up his brother's "premature" birth after his parents hassled him for living in sin.

He wrote:

AITA for bringing up my brother's "premature" birth at Christmas dinner to get my parents to shut up?

I'm a nurse practitioner and I'm the primary care provider for a lot of low-risk maternity cases at the practice where I work. I also work hand in hand with the doctors and midwives to create a healthy maternity, birth, and postpartum situation.