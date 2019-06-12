Man claims women soccer players don't deserve equal pay. The internet drop kicks him.

Compared to the gender parity progress in other areas of professional life, the world of professional sports still has a long ways to go. First of all, female athletes get paid far less than their male counterparts regardless of skill level. For example, the U.S. women's soccer team has won four Olympic gold medals, while their male counterparts have won zero, and yet they are paid barely over a third of what their male cohorts make.

Even worse yet, the pay gap in professional basketball is even more extreme, with WNBA players earning roughly a fifth of what their NBA counterparts make.

To add to all of this, dismissive and sexist cultural attitudes towards female athletes persist, through both hack jokes and a general lack of media coverage focusing on female athletes.

Luckily, not everyone subscribes to the large overvaluing of male athletes, and when a man on Twitter tried to make fun of women's soccer by posting a clip of a specifically bad throw-in, he was quickly dragged for his hypocrisy.

People were quick to post clips of professional male soccer players making gaffes, while satirizing the concept of the men receiving equal pay.