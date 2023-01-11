Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man makes white MIL cry after she wants to 'claim' Abuelita title before his mom can.

Man makes white MIL cry after she wants to 'claim' Abuelita title before his mom can.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jan 11, 2023 | 7:00 AM
ADVERTISING

Being in a romantic relationship with someone from a different culture can be a really rich and wonderful experience.

But when you bring your family into it, things can sometimes get awkward. Especially with parents who don't know how to take a hint.

When communication styles differ, things can emotionally escalate quickly.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for making his white mother-in-law cry after she wanted to "claim" the title abuelita.

He wrote:

AITA for making my MIL cry?​​​​​​

I (35M) am married to my wife (36F).

We just had a son (0M) and it has been wonderful. For a bit of backstory that’s helpful here: I am Hispanic and my wife is full-blooded Connecticut WASP (white Anglo-Saxon Protestant) as well as her parents.

Think any of the white older women that were shocked by Will’s behavior on Fresh Prince. We invited my mother-in-law over to see the baby and we had the talk about what she wants our son to call him in the future (grandma, nana, etc).

© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content