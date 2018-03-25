Man bought mysterious VHS labeled 'surprise.' The video is ridiculous.

Labeling anything a secret or surprise is a surefire way to pique curiosity. Even with the knowledge that surprises can be disappointing, they're still mysterious and therefore most be unearthed.

So, when the Twitter user Foone came across a used VHS tape with the label "surprise," he frankly needed to purchase it and solve the mystery.

After purveying the beautiful contents for himself, Foone decided to share his findings with the rest of the internet, all of whom were soon deceased.

I found a VHS tape at the junk store that just had the label "A surprise!"

I thought I'd check it out, since I have a VCR & TV hooked up after all.



Just... Just watch. pic.twitter.com/Rj1n5aUVB2 — foone (@Foone) March 25, 2018

Just when we thought the days of rick-rolls were fully over and behind us, Rick Astley came back for a fresh new spin in our bleeding ears.

No offense Rick, I do love you.

After beholding the beautiful ridiculous contents of the video, the internet had lots of ideas for future VHS-fueled pranks.