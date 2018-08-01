Black guy wears ‘Caucasians’ shirt and people’s reactions reveal hypocrisy about racism.

When it comes to racism, the NFL is striking out. I realize using a baseball analogy in reference to football might be tacky, but so is defending racist mascots for decades. So, potato, potato.

One of the most sustained arguments circling around the NFL's racism is the continued use of the Washington Redskins logo. The combination of the slur and caricature of Native Americans has brought on a lot of justified critique and protest, both from Native American leaders, and well, anyone not hellbent on defending a racist logo because they fear change.

Amidst the backlash, the team owner Dan Snyder has remained committed to providing yet another outlet for drunk white men to feel comfortable yelling slurs.

In a clever attempt to point out the hypocrisy of NFL fans, the New York-based marketing consultant Frederick Joseph wore a t-shirt bearing a parodic "Caucasians" logo.

His point was to see if white football fans responded to the racial flip.

The Hypocrisy of Racist Logos:



Last weekend I decided to wear this shirt, I figured it would catch some by surprise but I didn’t expect people to be as trash as they were. pic.twitter.com/DW5n6QEmOl — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) July 31, 2018

The shirt is a play on the Washington “Redskins” logo to demonstrate how people look wearing apparel with a logo that is blatantly racially charged and disrespectful.



The shirt doesn’t have any rude language or slurs such as “crackers” or “honkies”... but that didn’t matter pic.twitter.com/TrksTIlGYj — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) July 31, 2018

Despite the fact that "caucasians" is not a slur, and white people in America don't have a history of being murdered and oppressed, Joseph found that sports fans had predictably hostile responses to the t-shirt.