Black guy wears ‘Caucasians’ shirt and people’s reactions reveal hypocrisy about racism.

When it comes to racism, the NFL is striking out. I realize using a baseball analogy in reference to football might be tacky, but so is defending racist mascots for decades. So, potato, potato.
One of the most sustained arguments circling around the NFL's racism is the continued use of the Washington Redskins logo. The combination of the slur and caricature of Native Americans has brought on a lot of justified critique and protest, both from Native American leaders, and well, anyone not hellbent on defending a racist logo because they fear change.
Amidst the backlash, the team owner Dan Snyder has remained committed to providing yet another outlet for drunk white men to feel comfortable yelling slurs.
In a clever attempt to point out the hypocrisy of NFL fans, the New York-based marketing consultant Frederick Joseph wore a t-shirt bearing a parodic "Caucasians" logo.
His point was to see if white football fans responded to the racial flip.
Despite the fact that "caucasians" is not a slur, and white people in America don't have a history of being murdered and oppressed, Joseph found that sports fans had predictably hostile responses to the t-shirt.
Unfortunately, Joseph's social experiment confirmed the suspicions he already had: that many white sports can't handle a teaspoon of what they're dishing out.
The image of the white man, and the word "caucasians" technically has no racist or negative historical connotations. Joseph could have easily gone for the gut and made a shirt that said "crackers" or "honkies," but he wanted to see how hypocritical people can be.
America has a long and active history of logos actually mocking POC, and yet, white passersby couldn't even handle a t-shirt that said "caucasians."
After sharing the responses he received on the street, Joseph posted a link so his Twitter followers can purchase the shirt if they so desire.
If you're looking to test out the caliber of people around you, there are also shirts satirizing the Cleveland Indians. Instead of bearing the usual racist Wahoo caricature, these shirts show a white version of the mascot and also feature the word "Caucasians."
If you want to complete the trifecta of pointing out the NFL's racism (and racism in general), then you can get another shirt satirizing the Redskins, this time with the word "Rednecks" emblazoned as a logo.
As Joseph wrote in one of his tweets, if you are going to wear one of these shirts, be wary of your safety and surroundings. Sadly and unsurprisingly, people can get fairly nasty and heated when their racism is exposed.