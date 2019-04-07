Man punishes his underage daughter for going on Tinder. The internet has some fire responses.

Raising a teenager is one of life's greatest challenges, there's no doubt about that. Have you met teens? They are...a lot.
Teenagers have the tendency to rebel, and figuring out how to handle this can be tricky. You need your kids to know that actions have consequences, but at the same time you don't want to push them away by being too strict.
A dad found himself in this conundrum when he caught his 16 year old daughter using Tinder on the phone he bought her. He gave her a pretty harsh punishment, which his wife didn't agree with, so he asked people via a Reddit post if he was being too harsh.
I could use a bit of perspective. My wife is saying I’m being overly harsh, but I think what I’m doing is completely justified. For reference, my daughter is 16 (edit: since I've gotten a few DMs, I don't really think it should matter but she's 17 in May).
I saw a phone left on the kitchen table when a red tinder notification showed up on my screen. I was in disbelief; I unlocked her phone (getting my fingerprint in her phone was the condition I had when giving her a phone at 14).
I dared not to venture into what kind of messages she was sending but I know she had over 2000 Tinder matches. I immediately marched into her room and asked her what the hell was this. She started screaming about me invading her privacy and I told her that I didn’t give a damn about her privacy on the phone that I bought her and that it is mine until further notice.
She’s was also grounded for a month and she has no access to her computer, except for a few select sites on my parental control. If she needed me to unblock a website, she’d have to ask. Regarding her social life, she cannot go out with friends nor go to any sports game besides her own (she runs track, which she allowed to continue throughout her grounding). That I will be picking her up for practice every day. If she were to violate any of these rules, or if I EVER see her on an app like Tinder until she’s 18, that all of these changes will be permanent.
When my wife heard about the situation, she thought I was being too harsh, and that maybe it should last for the next 3 days. I apologized for punishing our daughter without discussing it with her first, but I feel shortening it at this point will just be undermining my authority, and teaching her that she can get away with having Tinder and other apps and only risking a weekend’s worth of punishment. She reluctantly agreed that what’s done was done, but still maintained that it was being a pretty big reaction and to consider shortening it.
Honestly when I made the punishment, I thought it was too lenient. She’s a minor, on an 18+ app, matching with guys who either don’t know she’s a minor (really bad) or guys that do (really bad). She needs to be taught a lesson. I'm also installing parental controls where she would need permission to download any app when she gets her phone back until she's 18.
AITA for how I’m handling the situation?
*AITA stands for "Am I the Asshole?"
The internet responded, and people had mixed reactions. Some thought this dad had every right to punish his daughter.
SaddensMe said:
I’m sorry but you are allowed to have control over what your daughter does and doesn’t do on her phone. Since Tinder is a dating site for ADULTS she could’ve easily gotten herself in unwanted situations. She might be 16, but she’s still a minor and ; therefor, she shouldn’t be on tinder. You gave her a punishment that you found proper, maybe you should’ve talked to your wife about it first, but you don’t know what she could’ve been doing on there.
Also, it was a phone you bought for her, it’s a thing for parents to look through a kids phone a little to make sure they aren’t doing anything stupid.
black_and_shredded was also with the dad on this one:
I’m genuinely shocked that this is the right answer; agree 100% that NTA. A high school sophomore is NOT the appropriate age to be swiping right on tinder. I can understand it might look “cool” in some of these girl’s eyes, but that’s not stopping the innocent (or less-innocent) dudes from sleeping with a minor.
truth0907 had some different ideas:
I agree with everything you're saying except I think it should be ESH.
Isn't OP's method of punishment quite assholish? I mean a month of grounding (to the extent OP describes, i.e. no social life and the "parental controls") is admittably extreme and as a victim of a similar circumstance I really don't believe it is effective. Incapacitation is not generally effective at preventing recidivism, at least in criminal offenders.
I think OP could have a much larger impact on his/her daughter by rather educating her on the dangers of her actions and the possible consequences of committing those actions again. I think parents often think if they teach children that there are consequences to disobeying their instructuons then the children will learn that there are consequences to disobeying other rules/instructions and thus be "better" people. As a member of the new generation I really don't think that is as effective as we think. Children of controlling parents learn to lie better because at the end of the day we want to do what we think is right, not what someone else simply says is right.
If OP educates the daughter maybe she will actually believe that what she did was wrong. If he grounds her for a month maybe she will believe what she did was wrong, or maybe she will resent him for controlling her and learn to be more sneaky so OP cannot control her actions in the future.
I say ESH because he is infringing her rights through his method of punishment, and that the method is not respectful. I believe a parent-child relationship needs respect both ways just like any other relationship does.
*ESH stands for "Everyone sucks here."
This_Interests_Me thought the punishment was too extreme:
To add to that, kids who get punished to the extreme learn to be sneakier. Don’t expect any level of trust from your daughter for now on. When she wants to do something that you might not like, she’ll be “sleeping over her friends house”. I spent my entire teenage years becoming an expert in lying to my parents.
AliceMadder also didn't agree with the form of punishment:
I feel like the tone of the punishment is wrong, in the sense that she didn't do something malicious, she did something dangerous.
derbyhill gave some reasoning as to why being too strict can be bad:
I have friends who's parents where very strict or controling when they where teens which meant they rebeled harder and where excellent at covering up but ultimately because of this they ended up in dangerous situations where they didn't call there parents for help and after the fact felt like they couldn't tell their parents what had happened so they're still trying to deal with the trauma (ie only starting to talk about it and consider help, plus their parents still are in the dark) nearly ten years later.
LaDiDaLady had a very balanced response:
NAH. You are right to worry about your daughter being on adult dating sites, it is dangerous and inappropriate. She is a child living in your home and under your care. These are relatively routine punishments for a teenager, but your wife is right that you shouldn't implement them without discussing it with her. It sounds like you have come to a resolution there with her, which is great.
HOWEVER
Even if you are NTA, I think you should still consider that your course of action may not be advisable. Your daughter will probably be safer in the long run if she believes you are someone she can come to for help, rather than someone who will punish her for making mistakes. If someone tries to assault her at a party, don't you want her to be comfortable calling you for help? Or do you want her remembering the time dad was so mad about an app and staying in a dangerous situation? She obviously has no real understanding of the long term results of this type of behavior or she wouldn't be doing it.
Having been one, I can tell you teenage girls are vulnerable, often fragile, going through formative years cementing their beliefs about themselves, their families, their sexualities, etc. Whether you like it or not, it is very normal for her to be experimenting, and while you are right to want to protect her from dangerous situations, you cannot teach her to be a smart adult by just telling her she did something bad and making her resent you. If your goal is to protect her and raise her to be a proper adult, rather than punish her (out of spite or whatever), deeper conversations are in order here, about consent, autonomy, the internet, predators, what have you.
Punishment may still be in order, but it won't resolve the fundamental issue here. Only education and perspective for your daughter will.
Good luck! Teens are tough.
