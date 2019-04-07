Man punishes his underage daughter for going on Tinder. The internet has some fire responses.

Raising a teenager is one of life's greatest challenges, there's no doubt about that. Have you met teens? They are...a lot.

Teenagers have the tendency to rebel, and figuring out how to handle this can be tricky. You need your kids to know that actions have consequences, but at the same time you don't want to push them away by being too strict.

A dad found himself in this conundrum when he caught his 16 year old daughter using Tinder on the phone he bought her. He gave her a pretty harsh punishment, which his wife didn't agree with, so he asked people via a Reddit post if he was being too harsh.

I could use a bit of perspective. My wife is saying I’m being overly harsh, but I think what I’m doing is completely justified. For reference, my daughter is 16 (edit: since I've gotten a few DMs, I don't really think it should matter but she's 17 in May).

I saw a phone left on the kitchen table when a red tinder notification showed up on my screen. I was in disbelief; I unlocked her phone (getting my fingerprint in her phone was the condition I had when giving her a phone at 14).

I dared not to venture into what kind of messages she was sending but I know she had over 2000 Tinder matches. I immediately marched into her room and asked her what the hell was this. She started screaming about me invading her privacy and I told her that I didn’t give a damn about her privacy on the phone that I bought her and that it is mine until further notice.

She’s was also grounded for a month and she has no access to her computer, except for a few select sites on my parental control. If she needed me to unblock a website, she’d have to ask. Regarding her social life, she cannot go out with friends nor go to any sports game besides her own (she runs track, which she allowed to continue throughout her grounding). That I will be picking her up for practice every day. If she were to violate any of these rules, or if I EVER see her on an app like Tinder until she’s 18, that all of these changes will be permanent.

When my wife heard about the situation, she thought I was being too harsh, and that maybe it should last for the next 3 days. I apologized for punishing our daughter without discussing it with her first, but I feel shortening it at this point will just be undermining my authority, and teaching her that she can get away with having Tinder and other apps and only risking a weekend’s worth of punishment. She reluctantly agreed that what’s done was done, but still maintained that it was being a pretty big reaction and to consider shortening it.

Honestly when I made the punishment, I thought it was too lenient. She’s a minor, on an 18+ app, matching with guys who either don’t know she’s a minor (really bad) or guys that do (really bad). She needs to be taught a lesson. I'm also installing parental controls where she would need permission to download any app when she gets her phone back until she's 18.

AITA for how I’m handling the situation?