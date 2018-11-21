Man receives hilariously helpful note from 6th grader after hit and run.

Not all heroes wear capes, some of them wear Jansport backpacks with lots of keychains.

When the Twitter user Andrew Sipowicz returned to his car to realize he was the victim of a hit and run, he soon found a note from an unexpected guardian angel.

Since the bus driver who hit Sipowicz's car didn't fulfill the due diligence, a sixth-grade girl riding the bus decided to fill him in on the origin of the damage.

Shoutout to the anonymous 6th grader for saving me a couple thousand (Bus not drawn to scale) pic.twitter.com/7aNK10xSwX — Andrew Sipowicz (@Andrew_Sipowicz) November 20, 2018

She not only told him which bus hit his car, but drew an illustration of her existential angst riding the bus.

The note reads: