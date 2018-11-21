Man receives hilariously helpful note from 6th grader after hit and run.

Not all heroes wear capes, some of them wear Jansport backpacks with lots of keychains.
When the Twitter user Andrew Sipowicz returned to his car to realize he was the victim of a hit and run, he soon found a note from an unexpected guardian angel.
Since the bus driver who hit Sipowicz's car didn't fulfill the due diligence, a sixth-grade girl riding the bus decided to fill him in on the origin of the damage.
She not only told him which bus hit his car, but drew an illustration of her existential angst riding the bus.
The note reads:
"If your wondering what happen to your car. Bus: 449 hit your car. It stops here everyday to drop me off. At 5:00pm. What Happened? She was trying to pull off and hit the car. She hit and run. She tried to vear over and squeeze threw but couldn’t. She actually squeezed threw. She made a dent and I saw what happened. Sorry. Driver seat left door. A lady in the bus driver seat 999.
Buffalo Public School Bus. A 6th grader at Houghten Academy."
Sipowicz was luckily able to find the child who wrote it, and hopefully will compensate them for their savvy looking out.
People on Twitter only want good things for this good samaritan sixth grader.
Hopefully this kid gets a dose of positive karma after saving Sipowicz thousands of dollars!