Man refuses to financially help stepdad and stepbrother who made him pay rent as a teen.

To forgive and forget, or to hold firm in a boundary with someone who has wronged you.
This is a major question a lot of people grapple with in their lives, particularly when it comes to toxic family members. There's no one-size-fits-all answer, so it's crucial to consider your specific situation in detail.
He wrote:
AITA for telling my mom that she can stay in my house but not my stepdad or his son's family?
My dad died when I was 5 and my mom married my stepdad around 3 years later. He had two kids as well, a boy that was 3 years older than me and a daughter that was 2 years younger, and he always treated them better than he treated me.
My mom was a stay-at-home mom and never worked. He held the fact that he saved us from poverty over our heads. Things didn't get really bad though until my half-brother was born.