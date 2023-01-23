Man refuses to drive disabled wife hours away to son's wedding since he wasn't invited.

Life is short, but family grudges are long.

Nothing triggers a long memory quite like a wedding, where the guest list can double as a dagger for those not invited. The dagger cuts extra deep when it's your own kid not inviting you, triply so if your partner/the other parent is invited.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a dad asked if he's wrong for not driving his disabled wife to their son's wedding because he wasn't invited.

He wrote:

AITA for not driving my wife to our son's wedding since I'm not invited?

My son had his wedding days ago. We had some past issues that affected our relationship. Now we're not on speaking terms after he decided to sell his grandmother's home (my wife's mother) instead of keeping it.