Man refuses to go to wife's BFF's wedding. "He ruined ours by causing drama.'

In a perfect world, you'll love your partner's friends and feel as connected to them as you do your partner.
But the real world isn't perfect, and sometimes we don't connect with our partner's best friend in the way we'd like to or feel we should. This can, unsurprisingly, cause some bumps along the road.
He wrote:
AITA for refusing to attend my wife's BF's wedding?
My wife 'Jennifer' has a best friend, 'Scott'. They've been best friends for over 30 years. He's always been a gossip, talking sh*t about their various acquaintances whenever they hung out.
I told her, "If he's talking that way about your homies, makes you wonder what he says about you, huh?"
Anyway, before our wedding 15 years ago, I was under a lot of stress and I started smoking again. My wife (then fiancee) was really upset and asked me to stop. I said I would try.