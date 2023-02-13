Man gives SAHM wife a 'performance review' to call out her favoritism of youngest kid.

Raising kids with someone is a quick way to discover your differences.
If you don't align with your partner on how to communicate with your kids and teach them to function in the world, it can get ugly between you real quick, which only makes things less tenable for the kids.
When we don't feel listened to, it's natural to go to great lengths to get the point across. Of course, this can also backfire if not done right.
He wrote:
AITA for giving my SAHM wife a written performance review with suggested areas needing improvement?
I (33m) share one child (6f) with my wife (36f). She has another daughter (13f) that lives with us full-time, we also have custody of our niece (15f). The teens are each other’s best friends, they share a large bedroom which was done at their request.