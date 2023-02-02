Man sends orphaned adopted niece away after she says she wants to live with other uncle.

Raising teens can mean dealing with wild hormonal fluctuations, the occasional slammed doors, and dramatic statements about what a bad caretaker you are.

As the guardian, it's your responsibility to keep your head intact while they emote at you, but there are times when fighting fire with fire feels like the only way to get through to them.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for calling his niece's bluff on wanting to live with her other uncle.

He wrote:

AITA for sending my niece to go live with her other uncle?

My SIL passed away 12 years and my brother passed away 4 years ago. They had a daughter who is 13 years old now.