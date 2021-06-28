Man shares 26 "tricks that give you power over your own body" in viral video series.

The TikTok user Andy Jiang is using his platform to teach people small but effective ways to control their body's reactions.

His video series "Tricks That Give You Power Over Your Own Body" help people with everything from managing cramps, to dealing with sleeping limbs.

Here are a number of tricks Jiang shared throughout his series, that you might find come in handy.

1. Grabbing your left thumb stops your gag reflexes.

A perfect tip if you're trying someone's bad cooking.

2. If you have to use the bathroom and don't have a place to stop, scratching the back of your calf helps your body stall the urge.

This is useful for anyone living in a large city without public bathrooms.

3. Chewing gum for 20 minutes helps boost your attention.

So if you're falling behind on a project, it's a great option.