Man gets shock of his life after offering to help elderly cab driver with his phone.

No good deed goes unpunished. In fact, some good deeds push the envelope by punishing you in the most bizarre ways possible.
A kind hearted Reddit user found himself in the latter boat when an exchange with a cab driver went from 0-100 in absolutely no time.
It all started out innocent enough: the cab driver needed some help with his Samsung phone.
The cab driver shared how the SD card on his phone was messed up, and asked if the passenger could help. Naturally, our kind passenger obliged, but it got increasingly weird when he saw the photos on the cab driver's phone.
The passenger soon found himself witnessing a fragmented sex tape between the older cab driver and a young woman, complete with graphic close-up shots of the cabbie's butt.
In a burst of shock, the passenger quickly handed the phone back and recommended the cab driver change his SD card.
But somehow, the weirdness didn't stop there. After fully exposing himself to the passenger via video, the cab driver insisted they exchange numbers so they could "hang out" sometime. Still in shock, the passenger was unsure of how to say no and ended up exchanging numbers with the cab driver.
Needless to say, the whole exchange went in a vastly different direction than our protagonist had predicted. It would be completely unsurprising (and reasonable) if this encounter made him think twice before helping cab drivers with their phones in the future.
People on Reddit pointed out that the videos could have gone to an even darker place (child pornography), but also, it was obvious the cab driver was hitting on the man.
Moral of the story: never underestimate the freakiness of your cab driver, no matter how old or innocent they look.