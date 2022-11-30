Man snaps at GF and masseuse for chatting in Chinese during couple's massage. AITA?

Getting a massage is an ideal way to destress and get back in touch with your body.

The essential oils, the ambiance of a spa, and the professional touch can be deeply restorative after an exhausting week, month, or year.

For those with means, couple massages can function as a great way to relax with a partner. However, everyone's ideal of relaxing is different, while some like chill conversation during a massage, others want complete silence.

To this very point, a man on a popular AITA post asked if he was wrong for snapping during a couple's massage, because he wanted silence.

He wrote:

AITA for losing my temper at a massage?