Man snaps at GF and masseuse for chatting in Chinese during couple's massage. AITA?

Bronwyn Isaac
Nov 30, 2022 | 5:58 PM
Getting a massage is an ideal way to destress and get back in touch with your body.

The essential oils, the ambiance of a spa, and the professional touch can be deeply restorative after an exhausting week, month, or year.

For those with means, couple massages can function as a great way to relax with a partner. However, everyone's ideal of relaxing is different, while some like chill conversation during a massage, others want complete silence.

To this very point, a man on a popular AITA post asked if he was wrong for snapping during a couple's massage, because he wanted silence.

He wrote:

AITA for losing my temper at a massage?

I've had a long few weeks at work, preparing for a huge pitch that happened today. I am exhausted and I just need to destress. As a treat, I bought a 2 hour full body massage for myself and my gf, full whale music, and everything.

