Man snaps at wife after she lets his brother crash without asking him first.

Some families have an open-door policy, and some don't.

When you get married, figuring out if you're a "doors open" household for extended family is an important conversation. But oftentimes it doesn't happen until you need to make a split-second decision.

Luckily, the internet is always here to give an outside perspective on these situations.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for snapping at his wife after she let his brother crash last minute.

He wrote:

AITA for being annoyed that my wife allowed my brother to stay at our house?

My (39M) brother 20 lives with his girlfriend about an hour's drive away from me and my wife. My brother and I have never been close due to the age difference, our parents had me young, and then him later in life.