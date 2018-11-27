This husband shelled out $800 of vacation money without asking his wife. Her reaction is the best.

When you're working a full time job, attempting to wade through the newscycle, and keeping up a long-term romantic relationship, an annual vacation can be the difference between complete burnout and survival.

In the scheme of everyday life, it's no small thing to forgo that privilege for the greater good, and yet, that is precisely what a teacher on Imgur did when he saw a student in need.

Basically, this teacher noticed over time that one of his students consistently wore the same outfit. At first, he assumed it could've been a matter of style or preference, but as the winter months approached it seemed potentially dangerous.

Since he was concerned about his student's safety in the cold -- wearing just a hoodie and sneakers, the teacher asked his student to stay after class for a chat. He soon found out his student lives with his grandpa and juggles a job at Chick Fil A with classes, barely making ends meet. Because of the tight financial situation at home, the student hasn't been able to afford any proper winter clothing.