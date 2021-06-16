Man who survived getting swallowed by a whale answers questions in viral thread.

If you've ever imagined what it would be like to get stuck in the belly of a whale, you no longer have to wonder in ignorance.

A lobster diver named Michael Packard from Massachusetts had this very experience, and his son hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) thread on Reddit so the masses could ask him just what it feels like to get stuck inside a whale and live to tell the tale.

So if you're addled with curiosity, here are some answers to the top questions.

1. From thewayfaringflashpac: Are you disappointed you didn't get shot out his blowhole like in the cartoons?

"That probably would have hurt a lot more."

2. From bright_shiny_objects: What actor do you want play you in the future Netflix movie?

"Matt Damon."

3. From splimp: Was its tongue smooth like a dog's or scratchy like a cat's?