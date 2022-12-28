Man tells cousin to 'f**k off' when she tells brother he's been raising he's not 'dad.'

Family comes in all shapes and sizes.

The "traditional" portrait of a father, mother, and kids erases a lot of different family structures, including LGBTQ parents, adopted families, chosen families, and families where various non-parental members become the sole guardians.

Frankly, how a family is structured is no one else's business, so long as there's safety and love - that's all that matters. Anyone who tries to "gotcha" someone about their family structure likely has some internal work to do.

These dynamics came up in a popular post on the AITA subreddit, where a man asked if he was wrong for cussing out a cousin who brought up that he's actually his "son's" brother.

He wrote:

AITA for telling my cousin to f**k off for trying to tell my brother I'm not his dad?