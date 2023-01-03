Man tells ex-wife who used him for years he doesn't care if her new family 'starves.'

Getting divorced is hard no matter what.

But getting divorced when you have kids to co-parent can get extra messy, since there's no clean break from the person who broke your heart and pissed you off.

While there are couples that manage to draw healthy boundaries and respect each other in the new season of separation and co-parenting, that dynamic takes two to tango.

If one party is actively manipulative or volatile, it's bound to get ugly. In the mire of arguments and long-standing tension, it can be hard to have a clear view of who is making a real point. That's where the jury of the internet comes in.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his ex-wife he doesn't care if she and her new family starve.

He wrote: