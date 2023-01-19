Man tells GF she needs to 'take job interviews more seriously'. She says 'back off.'

Getting a new job can be a stressful endeavor.
First, you have to get in the door for an interview. Then, you have to wow their socks off.
And after that, you have to figure out whether you even want to work for them, whether they pay enough, and what this new job opportunity would look like in play.
Everyone has a different philosophy when it comes to job interviews, and unfortunately, that can cause relational conflict.
He wrote:
AITA for criticizing how my girlfriend takes job interviews? She basically interviews them, and I feel like she isn't taking it seriously.
My girlfriend is at a job she can't do remotely, and we're planning to move to another state together, so she's job hunting right now. Her first interview, she had a call with a top company whose recruiter had messaged her on LinkedIn.