Man tells GF she needs to 'take job interviews more seriously'. She says 'back off.'

Getting a new job can be a stressful endeavor.

First, you have to get in the door for an interview. Then, you have to wow their socks off.

And after that, you have to figure out whether you even want to work for them, whether they pay enough, and what this new job opportunity would look like in play.

Everyone has a different philosophy when it comes to job interviews, and unfortunately, that can cause relational conflict.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for criticizing his girlfriend for the way she takes job interviews.

He wrote:

AITA for criticizing how my girlfriend takes job interviews? She basically interviews them, and I feel like she isn't taking it seriously.​​​​​