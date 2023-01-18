Someecards Logo
Man tells off ex-wife after she gives list of foods to not feed daughter at his house.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jan 18, 2023 | 12:07 PM
Co-parenting after you've separated can be tough emotionally.

It can be challenging to not channel feelings of irritation and resentment into co-parenting dynamics, particularly if it feels like your ex is already doing so.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for feeding his daughter onions after his ex instructed him not to.

He wrote:

AITA for feeding my daughter onions?

My ex likes to tell me what I should and shouldn't do on my custody days, and I generally ignore her, because there is a reason we divorced. She has a list of food she doesn't want our daughter to eat, and I don't pay attention to her list.

I drop our daughter off at school Monday mornings, and her mother picks her up. She called me yesterday to say she was cleaning our daughter's lunchbox and found onion slivers and asked if any of the lunch I packed her had onions.

