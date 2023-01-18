Man tells off ex-wife after she gives list of foods to not feed daughter at his house.

Co-parenting after you've separated can be tough emotionally.

It can be challenging to not channel feelings of irritation and resentment into co-parenting dynamics, particularly if it feels like your ex is already doing so.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for feeding his daughter onions after his ex instructed him not to.

He wrote:

AITA for feeding my daughter onions?

My ex likes to tell me what I should and shouldn't do on my custody days, and I generally ignore her, because there is a reason we divorced. She has a list of food she doesn't want our daughter to eat, and I don't pay attention to her list.