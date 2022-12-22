Man tells pregnant fiancee he won't watch 'gooey' birth. 'Do you want me to lie?'

Childbirth is one of the most intense "natural" physical experiences anyone can ever survive.

Your body radically changes for a year while you grow a new person, then you have to undergo the pain and stress of giving birth to the baby.

When you consider all of the risks involved, the horrible side effects, and the pain, it's a miracle anyone chooses pregnancy and goes back for more.

All this is to say, no matter how empathetic the non-pregnant partner is, they'll never fully understand the experience of carrying a child. So it's best to tread respectfully and find ways to be supportive during the physically trying time.

In some cases, this means watching what you say, and how you say it, because there is a lot of normalized ignorance around pregnancy and birth.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, one man asked if he was wrong for telling his pregnant fiance he doesn't want to watch the birth because it's "gross."

He wrote: