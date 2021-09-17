Man's thread of his '6 rules for marriage' with his wife sparks discussion.

No relationship model is one-size-fits-all. One of the trickiest parts of building a healthy and successful relationship is figuring out how to pinpoint and communicate the specific needs that you and your partner have. Once you've pinned down what you both need and want from a relationship, you can really get down to the nitty-gritty of building something robust.

That said, there are still some basic guidelines that can help most relationships get stronger, so when the business strategist and writer Ryan Stephens tweeted a set of six rules that he thinks are key for marriage, people were quick to weigh in.

Stephens shared that his marriage got stronger when he and his wife started focusing more on being teammates than being soulmates. Once they created the framework, intention, and respect of teammates, the rest followed.