Man threatens divorce after wife receives olive branch from his estranged sister.

People have really different philosophies on family grudges, some believe life is too short to hold onto beef from years past, and that there's always a path to reconciliation.
Others believe you should hold a strong boundary no matter how many times a family member tries to slip back into your life.
There's no one-size-fits-all solution, unfortunately, which means a lot of conflict can be ongoing.
AITA for forbidding my sister to meet my child and telling my wife to butt out of the situation?
So the judgment is pretty much exactly as the title suggests. I will provide context though. So I (28M) have been married to my wife for 4 years and we have a 2-year-old son together. My older sister Ariel has 2 kids with her husband.
She is my only sibling but we do not speak and haven’t since my wedding 4 years ago. My wife knew I had no relationship with my sister or mother whenever we got together but now it’s causing an argument.