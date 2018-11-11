Man tries to shame sex worker for doing her job. She murdered him with words.

For some reason men are out here thinking they can get away with shaming sex workers online. To be clear, sex workers shouldn't be shamed anywhere -- not online and not in the real world. People doing their jobs deserve nothing less than credit for doing their jobs. But certain men seem to think they have the right to look down on a woman who makes money with her body. It's almost as if they're mad that a woman is badass enough to own and take pride in her sexuality, and then independently capitalize on it? Yes, that sounds about right.
Anyway, a man attempted to drag a sex worker for literally doing her job, and things didn't work out for him in the end. He got absolutely obliterated via clapbacks, and we are here.for.it.
There are so many amazing things going on here. Namely, the use of the phrase 'sad spurt of cock snot.' This guy clearly underestimated his opponent in this feud, which is not at all surprising. What is a pleasant surprise though, is that our girl Stormy Daniels was involved in the fight.
We love our queen.
The iconic rebuttal about cock snot appears to come from an unknown hero. Whoever they are, they deserve some sort of award for putting this guy in his place and for crafting true poetry. Can we take a second to admire the construction of that last sentence: Gives life to the rank flora of your clothes hamper, maybe.
Hopefully this dude, and others like him, will eventually learn their lesson and realize they are no match for sex workers. Like, come on guys. A sad internet troll vs. a sex goddess? Get real.