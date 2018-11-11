Man tries to shame sex worker for doing her job. She murdered him with words.

For some reason men are out here thinking they can get away with shaming sex workers online. To be clear, sex workers shouldn't be shamed anywhere -- not online and not in the real world. People doing their jobs deserve nothing less than credit for doing their jobs. But certain men seem to think they have the right to look down on a woman who makes money with her body. It's almost as if they're mad that a woman is badass enough to own and take pride in her sexuality, and then independently capitalize on it? Yes, that sounds about right.

Anyway, a man attempted to drag a sex worker for literally doing her job, and things didn't work out for him in the end. He got absolutely obliterated via clapbacks, and we are here.for.it.

https://i.redd.it/ywzf0koetix11.jpg

There are so many amazing things going on here. Namely, the use of the phrase 'sad spurt of cock snot.' This guy clearly underestimated his opponent in this feud, which is not at all surprising. What is a pleasant surprise though, is that our girl Stormy Daniels was involved in the fight.