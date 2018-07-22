This man's UberEats driver delivered food on foot, and the internet can't stop laughing.

We have reached the ultimate time in history for food delivery. You can order takeout, Seamless, Grubhub, Ubereats, Caviar, Postmates, hell, I wouldn't be surprised if there was a service where food is delivered exclusively by trapeze artists riding unicycles.
Normally, though, when you order from UberEats someone arrives with your food by way of a car, in some cases a motorcycle or bike. The whole point is they have the ability to bring it to you quickly. And yet, there are always exceptions.
When the Queens native and Twitter user Michael Gambrione placed an order on UberEats, he was quickly surprised to see that his delivery person was in fact walking.
While the restaurant wasn't super far, it was still far enough that having it delivered by car (or bike) made a lot more sense.
So, Giambrone sent his walker Steven a message to make sure he was reading the app correctly.
After all, technology is nothing if not fallible.
Steven was quick to assure Giambrone that he was in fact delivering the food by foot, but there was no need to worry because he's an expertly quick walker.
The absurdity of having someone walk to deliver his food gave Giambrone a laugh, so he shared the exchange on Twitter - where it quickly went viral.
Giambrone followed up to assure people that Steven made good on his commitment to walking fast, and naturally he was tipped well.
People were quick to laud Steven's work ethic, while noting the absurdity of just how far late stage capitalism has taken us.
For the most part, the internet just has huge respect for Steven's commitment to getting the bills paid, a struggle most of us can relate to. Hopefully he gets good enough tips he can invest in a bike soon, unless of course, he prefers showing off that quick walking pace.