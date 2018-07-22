This man's UberEats driver delivered food on foot, and the internet can't stop laughing.

We have reached the ultimate time in history for food delivery. You can order takeout, Seamless, Grubhub, Ubereats, Caviar, Postmates, hell, I wouldn't be surprised if there was a service where food is delivered exclusively by trapeze artists riding unicycles.

Normally, though, when you order from UberEats someone arrives with your food by way of a car, in some cases a motorcycle or bike. The whole point is they have the ability to bring it to you quickly. And yet, there are always exceptions.

When the Queens native and Twitter user Michael Gambrione placed an order on UberEats, he was quickly surprised to see that his delivery person was in fact walking.

While the restaurant wasn't super far, it was still far enough that having it delivered by car (or bike) made a lot more sense.

So, Giambrone sent his walker Steven a message to make sure he was reading the app correctly.

After all, technology is nothing if not fallible.