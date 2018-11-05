Man's viral photo brutally shows what happened to his body after 100 days at sea.

There are those among us who push their bodies to the extreme - breaking athletic records and seeking out life altering adventures with the potential to completely ravage them for life. Then there's the rest of us who bribe ourselves with desserts in order to hit up the gym twice a week, complain about sore feet after a long day walking downtown, and prefer the high of a vape to a run.

The 33-year-old adventure athlete Ross Edgley is firmly in the former camp. As of this year, Edgely made his name as the first person to swim around Britain - a total of 1,780 miles. For over a hundred days, Edgely swam 12 hour days and consumed between 10,000 and 15,000 calories each day.

Given the sheer amount of work he was putting his body through, alongside factors like weather and tide changes, and sea life, it's hardly surprising Edgely's feet took a beating by the end of the adventure.

This viral photo shows exactly what 100 days at sea can do to a body, and it doesn't look comfortable.