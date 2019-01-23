Man's viral thread about a waiter saving a first date will restore your faith in humanity.

Few sights balm a tired soul more than a couple that is truly in love. It's rare to witness two people who express romantic affection in a way that is so pure and tender you want to protect them from a jaded fate. So, when young love is spotted in the wild, and it doesn't take the shape of horny stomach churning PDA or obviously shallow infatuation, it's something to celebrate.

So, when the Twitter user Tim spotted a young couple adorably in love, he took notice. At first, his attention was merely paid to their unusually sweet body language, but the scene quickly turned into something even more heartwarming.

Saw something lovely as I was eating my Sunday dinner earlier



A young couple sat at the table next to me



They looked and sounded like a couple just starting out and it was probably their first meal out together — Tim (@forwardnotback) January 20, 2019

He was insistent that she could have ‘whatever she liked and he was paying’



She blushed as she asked “are you sure”



He replied “of course”



The menus arrived and her smiling face turned very serious — Tim (@forwardnotback) January 20, 2019

As he looked at the menu his faced paled slightly, but I guess that could’ve been the lighting



Him: Are we having a starter

Her: Are you sure, let’s split the bill

Him: Have whatever you want



He reached out and held her hand



It was lovely — Tim (@forwardnotback) January 20, 2019

It was apparent, from observation, that the young man was deeply strapped for cash but still trying to treat his date to a full dinner experience despite her concerned protest.