Man's viral thread about a waiter saving a first date will restore your faith in humanity.

Few sights balm a tired soul more than a couple that is truly in love. It's rare to witness two people who express romantic affection in a way that is so pure and tender you want to protect them from a jaded fate. So, when young love is spotted in the wild, and it doesn't take the shape of horny stomach churning PDA or obviously shallow infatuation, it's something to celebrate.
So, when the Twitter user Tim spotted a young couple adorably in love, he took notice. At first, his attention was merely paid to their unusually sweet body language, but the scene quickly turned into something even more heartwarming.
It was apparent, from observation, that the young man was deeply strapped for cash but still trying to treat his date to a full dinner experience despite her concerned protest.
The menu itself wasn't cheap, and the woman on the date kept insisting she could help pay. But it was clear the young man was dead set on treating her even if it broke his bank account.
Tim wasn't the only one who noticed how tender and pure the couple's love was, the waiter was keyed into the dynamic and decided to lighten the load of their night, by insisting that house champagne was included with their order.
As Tim left, thoroughly warmed by the couple's love, he complimented the waiter for stepping in and treating them to a round. The waiter shared that he empathized with the young man, having been there himself.
Naturally, people on Tim's thread were feeling the full range of wholesome emotion.
The story inspired a few people to share some of their first date experiences, both good and bad.
BRB, going to wipe something out of my eye.