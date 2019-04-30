Man asks internet if it's okay to ask his pregnant wife to move out. People are divided.

There's no doubt about it, pregnancy can be difficult. Carrying literal life inside of you isn't exactly a walk in the park, and when you factor in the weight gain, hormone increases, and back pain, it's understandable that women aren't always on their chillest behavior when pregnant. And in many cases, their husbands notice a change during the pregnancy, sometimes for the worse.
A man experiencing some difficult times during his wife's pregnancy turned to Reddit to see k advice. His wife was giving him a hard time, and may have crossed a line by coming up with a scheme to test his loyalty. He's not pleased, and is considering asking his pregnant wife to move out.
Here is the full story:
My wife is pregnant with our daughter. Initially we were really happy and excited about it. But then, she starts acting like a nut job. She gets angry and irritated for small things, insults me when she doesn't like the food I make, starts acting insecure and accuses me of losing attraction for her.
For example, she wanted to eat chicken sandwiches for dinner last week. Well, I made chicken sandwiches. So she eats all the sandwiches, leaves me nothing and told me that they tasted like shit. I wasn't pissed because she left me nothing. But if she didn't like them, why did she have to eat everything? When I asked her this she told me that she was hungry. Ok fine. She does this every time. Eats everything I make and calls it shit. I don't argue with her because I work for more than 80 hours a week and I really want to have some peace when I'm home.
So, yesterday, a random girl starts at flirting with me after the gym and asked me if I wanted to meet up with her for some drinks. I rejected her and told her that I was married. And when I got home, my wife started to hug me and apologise. When I asked her what happened, she told me that her best friend suggested a test for my loyalty. So they asked a mutual friend to flirt with me and asked me out. And I passed. Yay!!. I'm really pissed. I'm done with her antics. WIBTA if I ask her to move out?
People had mixed reactions to the situation. Many people pointed to the hormone levels this woman is probably experiencing, and suggested he consider these to be the source of the problem.
Sweetnsoursauceee said:
Pregnancy does crazy things to woman’s hormones, it could be that her actions are not the result of being a terrible person, but a hormonal imbalance.
rampagingllama said:
Definitely agree. I think just reading the guy’s perspective it’s easy to write the wife off as crazy and tell OP to kick her out. But as someone who’s dated a guy who works crazy long hours, even though he has good intentions, it’s easy to start to feel really lonely and neglected. And those negative emotions can really make you act out in ways you wouldn’t otherwise. In her case, it’s further compounded by pregnancy hormones/insecurities. They should definitely start with counseling.
Viperbunny said:
It also sounds like she feels really insecure and unattractive and she is looking for confirmation that he still sees her that way. He doesn't show her affection because he is working long hours, is tire, and is mad because she is being petty. She, in return, is petty because she feels like he is meeting her emotional needs.
It is hard when your spouse works a lot. My husband is usually pretty flexible, but he has a lot of deadlines right now and that means working extra hours to get it done. It can be lonely when you don't have your spouse around to share a meal with or have a date night (even if it is a date night in). It is easy to be upset because of the situation and end up being mad at each other. It takes good communication skills, and it can be hard when they are both so frustrated. I think counseling can really help them, if they both put in the work. I do feel bad because I don't see this working out for them unless they are both willing to make some changes.
temp4adhd also factored in the father's anxieties:
Yes and she's probably got anxieties thinking that a dad who's working 80 hours a week isn't going to be much practical or emotional support when the baby arrives. Whereas he's probably having anxieties thinking he needs to work 80 hours to support three now, not just two.
Aleriya, like some others, suggested the wife seek medical attention:
Yep. Pregnancy hormones can trigger mood disorders, anxiety disorder or even psychosis, or make an existing mental condition worse. If OP's wife has suddenly gone off the deep end after getting pregnant, she needs medical attention.
Lizlizlizzyliz said:
Yikes. Might I suggest some couples therapy first? What she did was clearly an A move, though I don’t think you’d be in the right to have her move out while pregnant.
bigrottentuna said:
This. That was a shitty thing for her to do and her behavior sounds a bit nuts in general, but pregnancy hormones and discomfort do crazy things to some women. I would chalk it up to that and look at some couple's therapy to get through this difficult time.
Others were not so easy on the wife, and felt that prenatal hormones were not an excuse for this kind of behavior.
Jipp1984 said:
Lol what? Being pregnant doesn't guarantee you a relationship if you're being a terrible person.
discombobulationgirl spoke from experience:
I've been pregnant 5 times. I've put my husband through the damn wringer and gone all kinds of crazy. This is a WHOLE different level. This is not some petty insecurity. All women are insecure at some point in their relationships and most of us are very insecure at some point in pregnancy- but I'd say less than 5% do this kind of shit. OP needs to re-evaluate his relationship and seek some help from a marriage counselor and a lawyer. This is the kind of red flag you see a few years before a woman drowns her kid in the bathtub bc the husband gave the kid more attention than he did to her.
MyMorningSon said:
I really don't get it when people give women a pass for being pregnant/PMSing/whatever. Hormones are a bitch but at the end of the day, you and you alone dictate your behavior.
Not to mention how patronizing it is, with the implication that women are too feeble-minded, over-emotional or hormone-addled to act like sane human beings. How nice.
lapussymonster said:
NTA. this sub infuriates me sometimes. no not ESH. not by a fucking longshot and im curious if anyone would be justifying this if the genders were reversed. you are absolutely NTA and being pregnant doesn't give you a blank check to turn into a fucking psycopath. Your wife shouldn't be getting a pass on this. At the very minimum you need to separate and go into counseling. Do you really want to be dodging thirst traps and mind games for the rest of your life?
edit: lot of armchair white knights down there going HoW dO yOu rEvERSe the GeNdErS?! mEn CaNt GeT PrEgNaNT. like no shit? way to prove my point. this is 100% unacceptable behavior regardless of your circumstances.
gdddg said:
Yup. If a guy becomes super angry and yells/throw things, he cannot blame it on testosterone. Same goes here.
Some leeway for moodiness is certainly allowed, but she is being emotionally abusive.
All of this begs the question: how do we deal with behavior that derives from prenatal hormones? Let us know where you stand in the comments!