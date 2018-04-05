This man's weight loss made him look like a Disney prince. The internet is obsessed.

Sharing the positive results of a rigorous health journey usually yields a good deal of positive feedback. But the 26-year-old Reddit user Jeffrey Kendall got a whole lot of very specific Disney-related compliments when he posted pictures of his weight loss transformation a week ago.

As the internet is apt to make comparisons, people immediately noticed the similarities between Kendall's new physique and Prince Adam from Beauty and the Beast.

The Internet Says This Man's Transformation Made Him Look Like a Disney Prince https://t.co/d8mle88OsN pic.twitter.com/VtAOXJ1BA5 — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) April 5, 2018

In fact, he's received so many Prince Adam compliments he's tried his hand at cosplaying.

The world needs intel on what conditioner Kendall uses on his locks ASAP.