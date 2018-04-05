This man's weight loss made him look like a Disney prince. The internet is obsessed.

Sharing the positive results of a rigorous health journey usually yields a good deal of positive feedback. But the 26-year-old Reddit user Jeffrey Kendall got a whole lot of very specific Disney-related compliments when he posted pictures of his weight loss transformation a week ago.
As the internet is apt to make comparisons, people immediately noticed the similarities between Kendall's new physique and Prince Adam from Beauty and the Beast.
In fact, he's received so many Prince Adam compliments he's tried his hand at cosplaying.
The world needs intel on what conditioner Kendall uses on his locks ASAP.
Here is one more image of our modern day Prince Adam for the road.
If Disney World is currently on the prowl for a new Prince Adam, they have certainly met their match.