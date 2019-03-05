Man claims women can't work without 'showcasing their sexuality,' gets dragged to sexist hell.

If you don't already know who Daryush “Roosh” Valizadeh is, well then consider yourself lucky. The human being known as Roosh V first got internet (in)famous for founding Return of Kings, the deeply misogynist MRA website, as well as his contributions to pick-up artist culture, which is truly the sewer of URL spaces.
Needless to say, if you're looking for consistently bad takes on women, and honestly anything, Roosh V is a prolific contender.
In keeping with his unfortunate brand of existence, Roosh V posted a very, very bad tweet that is now facing reasonable backlash.
The tweet in questions features a photo of a female public safety worker's backside (no doubt without her consent), and possibly the worst possible take.
"Females can't help but display their sexuality, even when it limits their range of motion in public safety jobs," wrote Roosh V, which is wild since she is legitimately just wearing pants.
Luckily, the internet wasted no breath before tearing his reach to shreds. This reach needs a casket because it has been laid out and drained of all blood.
People were quick to point out that men wear pants that hug their frame as well, they just don't get sexualized by Roosh V for it.
Others pointed out the (obvious) fact that wearing pants does not limit your range of motion on the job, and likewise, looking good on the job does not limit your competence. If it did, Terry Crews would not have a thriving career.
Mostly, trolling Roosh V is just very satisfying on multiple levels, given the phenomenally awful nature of his takes.
There are truly endless accurate meme reactions to this tweet, and anything Roosh V types out on his Alienware.
It's (always) a bad day to be a woman anywhere near Roosh V, but it's a great day to be trolling him with memes.