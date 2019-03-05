Man claims women can't work without 'showcasing their sexuality,' gets dragged to sexist hell.

If you don't already know who Daryush “Roosh” Valizadeh is, well then consider yourself lucky. The human being known as Roosh V first got internet (in)famous for founding Return of Kings, the deeply misogynist MRA website, as well as his contributions to pick-up artist culture, which is truly the sewer of URL spaces.

Needless to say, if you're looking for consistently bad takes on women, and honestly anything, Roosh V is a prolific contender.

In keeping with his unfortunate brand of existence, Roosh V posted a very, very bad tweet that is now facing reasonable backlash.

The tweet in questions features a photo of a female public safety worker's backside (no doubt without her consent), and possibly the worst possible take.

Females can't help but display their sexuality, even when it limits their range of motion in public safety jobs. pic.twitter.com/hs26wkrCg7 — Roosh (@rooshv) March 4, 2019

"Females can't help but display their sexuality, even when it limits their range of motion in public safety jobs," wrote Roosh V, which is wild since she is legitimately just wearing pants.