Man asks if he’s wrong for refusing to lie about having met fiancée on dating app.

Not every romance involves locking eyes across a bar and starting an electric conversation until last call with your soulmate, or knocking into someone on the street with a tray of coffees until you're forced to go back inside and get coffee. Sometimes, love happens in a way that doesn't make for riveting dinner party tale. A setup formed by a coworker, chatting at a bar, or actively seeking out a relationship on an app built to help people find a relationship.
If both people in a relationship aren't comfortable with revealing the details of their swiping days, coming up with a story together can be a funny activity but forcing your partner to lie is bizarre, red flag behavior.
So, when a conflicted groom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he's wrong to refuse to go along with his soon-to-be wife's fabricated tale of their meet-cute, people were quick to help deem a verdict.