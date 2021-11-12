Man asks if he’s wrong for refusing to lie about having met fiancée on dating app.

While swiping through photos of strangers on an app from your bed in sweatpants to stumble upon someone you find attractive enough to respond to a fun fact about their favorite ice cream in their profile might not be the most cinematic love story, dating apps have helped countless people find what they're looking for...

Not every romance involves locking eyes across a bar and starting an electric conversation until last call with your soulmate, or knocking into someone on the street with a tray of coffees until you're forced to go back inside and get coffee. Sometimes, love happens in a way that doesn't make for riveting dinner party tale. A setup formed by a coworker, chatting at a bar, or actively seeking out a relationship on an app built to help people find a relationship.

If both people in a relationship aren't comfortable with revealing the details of their swiping days, coming up with a story together can be a funny activity but forcing your partner to lie is bizarre, red flag behavior.

So, when a conflicted groom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he's wrong to refuse to go along with his soon-to-be wife's fabricated tale of their meet-cute, people were quick to help deem a verdict.