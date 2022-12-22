Someecards Logo
Man yells at dog owner, calls him 'f**king prick' after unleashed dog licks wife.

Bronwyn Isaac
Dec 22, 2022 | 1:44 PM
Hell hath no fury quite like a clash between an inattentive dog owner and a dog hater.

When someone who lets their dog off-leash, allows them to jump up on people (without consent) or generally doesn't pick up their poop crosses paths with someone repulsed or annoyed by dogs, things get tense quickly.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for "flipping out" on a dog owner during his lunch at the park.

He wrote:

AITA for flipping out on a dog owner for ruining lunch?​

This happened about an hour ago at the time of typing. I have a 3-month-old and my wife is still on maternity leave. They came to visit me at work and brought Chick Fil A for lunch.

There is a canal area that has half a dozen decent-sized grassy areas with benches. There is a walking path along it that gets a decent amount of traffic. We find a completely empty grassy area with a bench.

