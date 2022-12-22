Man yells at dog owner, calls him 'f**king prick' after unleashed dog licks wife.

Hell hath no fury quite like a clash between an inattentive dog owner and a dog hater.
When someone who lets their dog off-leash, allows them to jump up on people (without consent) or generally doesn't pick up their poop crosses paths with someone repulsed or annoyed by dogs, things get tense quickly.
He wrote:
AITA for flipping out on a dog owner for ruining lunch?
This happened about an hour ago at the time of typing. I have a 3-month-old and my wife is still on maternity leave. They came to visit me at work and brought Chick Fil A for lunch.
There is a canal area that has half a dozen decent-sized grassy areas with benches. There is a walking path along it that gets a decent amount of traffic. We find a completely empty grassy area with a bench.