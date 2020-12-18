Manager asks if they’re wrong for not rehiring a guy who quit because his cheating ex wasn’t fired.

People usually warn their loved ones not to enter a relationship with a co-worker, despite what Jim and Pam of "The Office" might tell you...

Considering most people spend more of their waking hours in a week with their co-workers than they do with their own family sometimes, it's often inevitable that people fall in love on the job. Despite HR departments and company handbooks warning staff to avoid office flirtation or secret work romances, many happy couples met each other through work. However, if things get messy in the relationship and the drama starts to impact the work environment or team morale, it can be a tumultuous disaster waiting to explode in the break room. Don't let two exes drink too much of the eggnog at the office holiday party or Santa might end up in the hospital.

So, when a conflicted boss decided to consult Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about an awkward situation with a former employee who wants to come back to work his ex-wife, people were eager to offer advice.