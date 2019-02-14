Mandy More speaks out on Instagram following allegations against ex-husband Ryan Adams.

On Wednesday, the New York Times dropped a story alleging 44-year-old folk musician Ryan Adams of psychological abuse against seven different women, one of whom is his ex-wife and fellow musician Mandy Moore.

In the report, Moore shared that Adams was controlling both of her career and their relationship, and that he would "wield his influence in damaging ways." She also said when they wrote songs together he would promise her studio time and then offer it to other women.

for years, Ryan Adams has used his influence in music to lure in and emotionally torment women@melenar & I talked to some, including Mandy Moore, Phoebe Bridgers & a young woman who says her sexual texts w Adams while she was underage killed her dreams https://t.co/OuGkTDzyNQ — Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) February 13, 2019

At one point, Moore remembered him saying, "You're not a real musician, because you don't play an instrument," and she shared that he acted in a "psychologically abusive manner" throughout their relationship.

I am so proud of the graceful, class act that you are, @TheMandyMoore.

You are stronger and braver than most. What a joy it has been to watch you soar these past three years.

You’ve only just begun. ❤️ https://t.co/aDgx382d2v — Minka Kelly (@minkakelly) February 14, 2019

"His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s," Moore told reporters.