Mandy More speaks out on Instagram following allegations against ex-husband Ryan Adams.

On Wednesday, the New York Times dropped a story alleging 44-year-old folk musician Ryan Adams of psychological abuse against seven different women, one of whom is his ex-wife and fellow musician Mandy Moore.
In the report, Moore shared that Adams was controlling both of her career and their relationship, and that he would "wield his influence in damaging ways." She also said when they wrote songs together he would promise her studio time and then offer it to other women.
At one point, Moore remembered him saying, "You're not a real musician, because you don't play an instrument," and she shared that he acted in a "psychologically abusive manner" throughout their relationship.
"His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s," Moore told reporters.
Sadly, Moore's account of Adams character was echoed by the six other women, and now even more women are tweeting about negative experiences with the musician. His ex-fiance Megan Butterworth said he was "controlling" and "emotionally abusive" and that he digitally stalked and harassed her.
Another woman, a 20-year-old named Ava shared that Adams had "sexual conversations" with her when she was a minor. In lieu of the news, a handful of celebrities, particularly female musicians have been expressing their support for Moore and others who came forward.
Shortly after the article made the rounds, Adams posted a tweet framed as an apology that shows no remorse. In the tweet, he apologizes for the "unintentional hurt" he caused anyone, without taking any responsibility.
After his non-apology, he then went on to discredit the article and claim it painted him falsely.
Hours after Adams posted his defensive response, Moore made an Instagram post expressing support and solidarity with all the women who have come forward, both about Adams and in general.
She wrote:
"Speaking your truth can be painful and triggering but it’s always worth it. My heart is with all women who have suffered any sort of trauma or abuse. You are seen and heard. #sisterhoodforever"
Luckily, despite his protests, Moore has been receiving a lot of support for speaking out against her ex-husband.
I cannot wait to hear what music she has in store, now that she's free of his psychological BS.