Man's anonymous open letter to the woman he followed to her car will give you chills.

The feeling of being followed is scary for everyone, but when you're a woman, it's a special sort of nightmare.

It doesn't help that nearly every television show featuring a vulnerable young woman alone on a street ends with her dead and an hour-long "who did it?" We're told constantly that we should spend money on cabs instead of public transportation after dark, we should always walk with a friend at night or jog with a friend in the morning, and we should turn our keys into weapons by white-knuckling them in our fists.

Out of all of the men I know, there isn't a single one who carries pepper spray, a whistle, or any other kind of protective device on their person at all times. Being a woman, with all of it's fun a flirty perks (periods! the wage gap! not a single president in the United States to look up to), a constant questioning of men walking behind us is just another everyday reality. That's why, when a man on Reddit posted a sort of "Missed Connections"-style letter about a woman he followed, people were quick to brace themselves.