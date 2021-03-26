Man's post about getting revenge on rude woman in the McDonalds drive-thru goes viral.

Theoretically, a global pandemic would cause everyone to reflect on what really matters in life, and there would be a massive increase in empathy and mutual understanding. In reality, a lot of people are just as entitled as they were when this all began.

While we don't have the option to completely avoid selfish people out in public, there are times when the opportunity arises to give them a piece of our mind. That is exactly what one man did during a recent trip to McDonalds.

Upon sensing the entitlement of a "Karen" in the car behind him in the drive-thru line, Nelly Zenani decided to give her a taste of karma.

So I was in the McDonald’s drive-through this morning and the lady behind me continuously hooted at me and flipped me... Posted by Nelly Zenani on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

He wrote about how the woman flipped him off and honked because he was taking "too long" to order: