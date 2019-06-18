Man asks the internet for advice after his wife asks to attend the funeral of her ex-affair lover.

Funerals can be tough situations to navigate when you relationship with the deceased was less than pleasant. On one hand, they are now dead, so who cares if you go to the funeral or not?! On the other hand, it can mean a lot to the grieving family to have more people memorializing their loved one, and honoring the dead is a basic tenet of etiquette.

All this is to say, navigating the funeral of someone with a complicated past can feel like an emotional minefield if they were anyone other than a close friend or beloved family member.

Now, imagine your partner cheated on you with someone, made it up to you by breaking things off and becoming an attentive partner, and THEN was later invited to their ex-lover's funeral?!

This is precisely what happened to a man who recently posted on the Am I The Asshole subreddit, asking the internet whether it was out of line for him to forbid his wife for attending the funeral of the man she cheated on him with.

"AITA for forbidding my wife to go to her affair partner's funeral?"

He opened up the post by opening up about his marriage of fifteen years, and how his wife cheated on him during his deployment.