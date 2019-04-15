Mansplainer gets dragged to shreds after recommending discount menstrual products.

It should be common knowledge that it's bad form to give condescending lectures about subjects you know nothing about. And yet, men across the world continue to talk down to women about everything from periods to abortion rights, as if their opinion is relevant.

Luckily, for the collective sanity of exhausted women everywhere, men who mansplain the female experience online are often dragged to deserved shreds. The online destruction of such men creates a schadenfreude effect powerful enough to ALMOST make us forget their sins. In the very least, it gives a bit of relief after facepalming into oblivion.

One of the latest installments of Mansplainers Getting Dunked involved a property developer from the UK who felt it his duty to explain why female hygiene products shouldn't be free.

Can we please stop all this nonsense about people not being able to 'afford' to give their children breakfast or sanitary products? A bag of porridge to feed a family for a week costs £1. 3 packs of sanitary towels cost £1 in Home Bargains:https://t.co/ePhDTJeI1K — Marcus Stead (@MarcusStead) April 13, 2019

Not only did he decide he needed to chime in on how menstrual products are "actually affordable," but he made his commentary in response to a news story about schools receiving free menstrual products. So, essentially, he felt the need to decry a positive policy, for what?!