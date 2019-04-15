Mansplainer gets dragged to shreds after recommending discount menstrual products.

It should be common knowledge that it's bad form to give condescending lectures about subjects you know nothing about. And yet, men across the world continue to talk down to women about everything from periods to abortion rights, as if their opinion is relevant.
Luckily, for the collective sanity of exhausted women everywhere, men who mansplain the female experience online are often dragged to deserved shreds. The online destruction of such men creates a schadenfreude effect powerful enough to ALMOST make us forget their sins. In the very least, it gives a bit of relief after facepalming into oblivion.
One of the latest installments of Mansplainers Getting Dunked involved a property developer from the UK who felt it his duty to explain why female hygiene products shouldn't be free.
Not only did he decide he needed to chime in on how menstrual products are "actually affordable," but he made his commentary in response to a news story about schools receiving free menstrual products. So, essentially, he felt the need to decry a positive policy, for what?!
Needless to say, he got utterly dragged by both facts and jokes.
People were quick to point out that budgeting is a luxury for people with any money at all, and the point of these policies is to ensure women and girls in poverty aren't forced to free bleed.
Others pointed out the fact that cheap menstrual products often don't work as well, and lead to leaks and even infections.
Again, many pointed out the fact that both his gender and financial privilege made it difficult for him to grasp the realities many women face.
The response to this bad, privileged take was fairly unanimous, with people from all walks of life encouraging him to shut up. Unfortunately, mansplainers of this level rarely listen to those they lecture. In the very least, we can hope he got embarrassed.