Mansplainer doesn't understand tampons or periods and is getting dragged to hell for it.

At this point, it's commonly understood that mansplaining is a problem. For those still confused by the term, "mansplaining" is shorthand for men explaining things women already know, with the assumption they are ignorant. Not all men explaining things are mansplaining, but all mansplainers are men.

Now that we have definitions out of the way, I want to present to you one of the most extreme recent examples of mansplaining that exists on the internet: a man attempting to explain periods and tampon usage.

In a screengrab to rival all screengrabs, a man on the internet attempted to do some very confusing math about how much women bleed each month (for WHY), how many tampons they use per cycle, and why they should all stop complaining about feminine hygiene costs. BIG YIKES across the board.