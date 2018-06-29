Marco Rubio is getting dragged for his f**king terrible tweet after the Annapolis shooting.

Imagine this: you are Marco Rubio, a United States Senator for the state of Florida. As a member of the legislative branch you have the power to craft and enact legislation that saves lives. Five people were just killed in a mass shooting in a newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland—a few months after your state suffered a massacre that galvanized the gun control movement.

A survivor of the Annapolis shooting cried on CNN about the horror she had just experienced, calling out the politicians who do nothing as this happens again and again.

“Our whole lives have been shattered. So thanks for your prayers, but I couldn’t give a fuck about them if there’s nothing else.” - Selene San Felice, staff writer for the Capital Gazette on CNN right now. pic.twitter.com/k0DRBuwpJ3 — John Aravosis (@aravosis) June 29, 2018

You are disturbed by those words. Not because it's a devastating read on your own failure as a lawmaker, but because this traumatized lady had the f**king balls to say f**k.

Sign of our times... the F word is now routinely used in news stories, tweets etc It’s not even F*** anymore. Who made that decision??? — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 29, 2018

Yeah.

Giphy

It's only been a few hours, but the ratio on this tweet is already an all-timer.