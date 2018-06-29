Marco Rubio is getting dragged for his f**king terrible tweet after the Annapolis shooting.

Imagine this: you are Marco Rubio, a United States Senator for the state of Florida. As a member of the legislative branch you have the power to craft and enact legislation that saves lives. Five people were just killed in a mass shooting in a newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland—a few months after your state suffered a massacre that galvanized the gun control movement.
A survivor of the Annapolis shooting cried on CNN about the horror she had just experienced, calling out the politicians who do nothing as this happens again and again.
You are disturbed by those words. Not because it's a devastating read on your own failure as a lawmaker, but because this traumatized lady had the f**king balls to say f**k.
Yeah.
It's only been a few hours, but the ratio on this tweet is already an all-timer.
The survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School do not hold back when it comes to the guy who supposedly represents them.
I just realized Rubio didn’t even tweet about the shooting just about how someone who was shot at dropped the F word......... Rubio isn’t just a sellout, he’s NRA property.— Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) June 29, 2018
Could his fealty to the NRA have something to do with his making a shooting about swearing and not about shooting?
Among the 20,000 comments on Rubio's bad, bad tweet are people pointing out the hypocrisy of Republicans clutching their pearls over language when the president single-handedly revived the word "pussy."
I know. It was just wild when I started seeing the media use the word pussy without bleeping it or anything. God, how did that even happen? Somebody must have said it in such a blunt, unavoidable way that the media had to report it in full, but who?— Max Sparber (@maxsparber) June 29, 2018
Who made that decision? The foul mouth ‘Insulter in Chief’ Trump— Freedom Forever 🇺🇸 (@WayneWi20770958) June 29, 2018
The country has merely descended to his level in response to the embarrassment that is his Presidency
The @GOP would have long ago censured or impeached any Democratic President that had been so crude & lawless pic.twitter.com/4Cb7PlKZWs
Aw Senator...it’s just locker room talk, after all. Your ‘president’ made that word (among others) pretty famous, right? Such classy ‘leadership’. 🙄— ⚾️Paula🐾🐾 (@FabulousLVNV) June 29, 2018
Is the F-word really the most important issue of the day?
There are nearly 2000 fucking kids who were taken from their fucking parents by the fucking government that you fucking work for, most of whom haven’t been fucking returned. And you’re going to make a fucking word the fucking thing you make noise about? Are you fucking serious?— Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) June 29, 2018
Mass shootings, kids in cages, corruption unprecedented...and you chose this to complain about. Who paid you for this tweet, Senator?— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) June 29, 2018
It's not like Rubio is a paragon of good taste.
Part of your presidential campaign strategy was to suggest that Trump has a small dick. So please, tell me more about falling standards of behaviour, Marco https://t.co/mIkWnoPTmf— Hadley Freeman (@HadleyFreeman) June 29, 2018
You and the man who decided to debate the size of your cocks on presidential primary stages made that decision.— (((David Lytle))) (@davitydave) June 29, 2018
Also, this lady's WORKPLACE WAS JUST SHOT UP!!!!!
Assume you’re referring to the comments of the reporter who hours earlier survived a mass shooting in which 5 of her colleagues were murdered? What the FUCK is wrong with you? Shove your FUCKing thoughts & prayers up your NRA-funded ass, please. Oh & ‘god bless.’— ... (@WTFMAN07468) June 29, 2018
Rubio could use some exposure therapy to get desensitized to the horrors of swear words.
FUCK!— Zanetta (@therealzanetta) June 29, 2018
FUCK!
FUCK!
FUCK!!
FUCK!!
Hopefully seeing it more than once in a single tweet will help you become desensitized to the word FUCK!!
PUSSY Grabber was played all over TV & still you SUPPORT THE Person who used it.
THE #PUSSYGRABBER himself
NOW HOW ABOUT FUCKIN #GUNSENSE
As the beautiful Harry Styles sings, "Just stop your crying it's a sign of the times."
Sign of our times: another mass shooting— 🌼Elle🐱Gato🌼 (they/them) (@ellle_em) June 29, 2018
Sign of our times: children separated from their parents at the US border, 5 year olds tried in court
Sign of our times: a president under investigation wants to nominate the next SCOTUS Justice
All more troubling than a swear word tbh
Fuck this.