Marco Rubio is getting dragged for his f**king terrible tweet after the Annapolis shooting.

Orli Matlow
Jun 29, 2018@3:46 PM
Imagine this: you are Marco Rubio, a United States Senator for the state of Florida. As a member of the legislative branch you have the power to craft and enact legislation that saves lives. Five people were just killed in a mass shooting in a newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland—a few months after your state suffered a massacre that galvanized the gun control movement.

A survivor of the Annapolis shooting cried on CNN about the horror she had just experienced, calling out the politicians who do nothing as this happens again and again.

You are disturbed by those words. Not because it's a devastating read on your own failure as a lawmaker, but because this traumatized lady had the f**king balls to say f**k.

It's only been a few hours, but the ratio on this tweet is already an all-timer.

The survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School do not hold back when it comes to the guy who supposedly represents them.

Could his fealty to the NRA have something to do with his making a shooting about swearing and not about shooting?

Among the 20,000 comments on Rubio's bad, bad tweet are people pointing out the hypocrisy of Republicans clutching their pearls over language when the president single-handedly revived the word "pussy."

Is the F-word really the most important issue of the day?

It's not like Rubio is a paragon of good taste.

Also, this lady's WORKPLACE WAS JUST SHOT UP!!!!!

Rubio could use some exposure therapy to get desensitized to the horrors of swear words.

As the beautiful Harry Styles sings, "Just stop your crying it's a sign of the times."

Fuck this.

