10 bonkers details about the indicted Russian spy who duped the NRA and GOP.

The TV show The Americans may have just wrapped up its run, but luckily reality is stepping up to the plate to provide us with a Russian spy saga.

This week, a 29-year-old woman named Maria Butina was charged with conspiracy and secretly acting as a covert agent of the Russian Federation. Much like Sacha Baron Cohen, Butina successfully duped Republican bigwigs into granting her access, build team ties to the leadership of the National Rifle Association.

Arrested Russian nationalist and @NRA lifetime member Maria Butina attending the 2015 NRA annual meeting in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/lkW1Wp2JBd — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 16, 2018

The Washington Post reports that this case is not connected to the special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, but it provides an enlightening glimpse at how Russia's influence operations work.

1. Her mission, funded by senior Russian official Alexander Torshin, was to "advance Russia's agenda within the Republican party."

He's referred to in court docs as the simple superhero name, "Russian Official."

2. Federal prosecutors allege that the conspiracy began in early 2015, when Butina would travel to NRA-sponsored events in the States on limited, short-term visas. She got a student visa and enrolled at American University in 2016.

She's extremely tight with the NRA. Extremely.

.@NRA chief lobbyist Wayne LaPierre with arrested Russian nationalist and @NRA lifetime member Maria Butina. pic.twitter.com/WSVz4Ylsn2 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 16, 2018