10 bonkers details about the indicted Russian spy who duped the NRA and GOP.

The TV show The Americans may have just wrapped up its run, but luckily reality is stepping up to the plate to provide us with a Russian spy saga.
This week, a 29-year-old woman named Maria Butina was charged with conspiracy and secretly acting as a covert agent of the Russian Federation. Much like Sacha Baron Cohen, Butina successfully duped Republican bigwigs into granting her access, build team ties to the leadership of the National Rifle Association.
Arrested Russian nationalist and @NRA lifetime member Maria Butina attending the 2015 NRA annual meeting in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/lkW1Wp2JBd— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 16, 2018
The Washington Post reports that this case is not connected to the special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, but it provides an enlightening glimpse at how Russia's influence operations work.
1. Her mission, funded by senior Russian official Alexander Torshin, was to "advance Russia's agenda within the Republican party."
He's referred to in court docs as the simple superhero name, "Russian Official."
2. Federal prosecutors allege that the conspiracy began in early 2015, when Butina would travel to NRA-sponsored events in the States on limited, short-term visas. She got a student visa and enrolled at American University in 2016.
She's extremely tight with the NRA. Extremely.
.@NRA chief lobbyist Wayne LaPierre with arrested Russian nationalist and @NRA lifetime member Maria Butina. pic.twitter.com/WSVz4Ylsn2— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 16, 2018
.@NRA President Pete Brownell, NRA funders Arnold and Hilary Goldschlager, the Outdoor Channel’s Jim and Kim Liberatore and others with arrested Russian nationalist and @NRA lifetime member Maria Butina. Party hosted at a Moscow hunting club. pic.twitter.com/sOQ1qy9Y5k— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 16, 2018
Former @NRA president Jim Porter gives "rare privilege" of ringing Liberty Bell replica to arrested Russian nationalist and @NRA lifetime member Maria Butina. pic.twitter.com/24ekooZQ7V— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 16, 2018
Arrested Russian nationalist and @NRA lifetime member Maria Butina attending the 2014 NRA annual meeting in Indianapolis. pic.twitter.com/OmjNOY5zL8— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 16, 2018
Senator Dianne Feinstein thinks that the NRA connection might also link her to the Trump campaign.
3. Butina asked Trump about US-Russia relations at a town hall in 2015, and he answered by praising Putin and saying that he just might lift sanctions as president.
4. The FBI says that they have evidence she was in contact with Russian intelligence services while living in Washington.
From the latest court document, filed on Wednesday:
The FBI has uncovered evidence during the course of executing several search warrants that, during the course of her deployment to the United States, Butina was in contact with officials believed to be Russian intelligence operatives. First, the defendant maintained contact information for individuals identified as employees of the Russian FSB, the Federal'naya sluzhba bezopasnosti Rossiyskoy Federatsii, the main successor agency to the USSR’s Committee of State Security, the KGB. For example, in the defendant’s electronic contact list, there was an email account listed at an FSB-associated domain. Another document uncovered during the execution of a search warrant contained a hand-written note, entitled “Maria’s ‘Russian Patriots In-Waiting’ Organization,” and asking “How to respond to FSB offer of employment?”
It doesn't get any more obvious than a note that says "Cool, should I accept the intelligence agency's job offer?!"
5. Russian officials explicitly called her a covert Russian agent.
(Anna Chapman is another Russian redhead spy who was arrested in New York in 2010.)
6. She tried to arrange a Trump-Putin meeting during the election.
7. Butina was in Washington for Trump's inauguration, and her handler called her a "daredevil girl!"
DOJ: Butina sent Torshin a photo of herself near the U.S. Capitol during President Trump's inauguration. He replied: "You're a daredevil girl!" pic.twitter.com/bPFOdSe5xF— Brad Heath (@bradheath) July 18, 2018
8. Butina was sleeping and shacking up with a Republican consultant twice her age (known as "U.S. Person 1"). The government argues that she was just using him, because she complained about living with him, and "offered an individual other than US Person 1 sex in exchange for a position within a special interest organization." Ouch.
9. Although she was enrolled in a CYBERSECURITY (of course) masters program at American University, it was really just a cover. Because spying takes up a lot of time, she got her lover/source to help her with her homework.
The FBI has discovered text messages and emails between U.S. Person 1 and Butina in which Butina would routinely ask U.S. Person 1 to help complete her academic assignments, by editing papers and answering exam questions. In other words, although she attended classes and completed coursework with outside help, attending American University was Butina’s cover while she continued to work on behalf of the Russian Official.
10. The FBI says that U.S. Person 1 "was instrumental in aiding her covert influence operation, despite knowing its connections to the Russian Official."
That certainly sounds like collusion.
The identity of this U.S. Person is said to be Republican operative Paul Erickson, who was not only humiliated in the FBI intercepts, but he might also be incriminated, too.
GOP political operative Paul Erickson with arrested Russian nationalist and @NRA lifetime member Maria Butina. pic.twitter.com/oywDFExWL4— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 16, 2018
The Americans is real life.
Real life is The Americans.