Mariah Carey responded to Katy Perry with a 'Mean Girls' quote and Twitter is screaming.

Anyone truly acquainted with the persona and personal truth of Mariah Carey knows Mimi does not play when it comes to clap-backs.

So, when fan girl and fellow singer Katy Perry posted a (positive) rumor about Mariah's backstage needs, the queen of pop felt the need to swoop in with her two cents.

One time I heard a rumor that Mariah Carey used to have puppies backstage at her request to make her feel happy and this is making my pop star dreams fully come true 🐶 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 20, 2018

The rumor is pretty amazing, since it involves Mariah summoning backstage puppies for emotional support. Who among us hasn't wished for a temporary flock of puppies to cheer us up at some point in time?!

Mariah's flawless response involved employing a Mean Girls quote.

Even more impressively, the quote itself wasn't mean and fully answered the rumor.

"That was ONE TIME!!!" (Name that 🎥) 😂💖 https://t.co/TIi15t3rit — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 22, 2018

Fans immediately took note of the sly reference.

Mean Girls 😂💖 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 22, 2018