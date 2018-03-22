Mariah Carey responded to Katy Perry with a 'Mean Girls' quote and Twitter is screaming.

Anyone truly acquainted with the persona and personal truth of Mariah Carey knows Mimi does not play when it comes to clap-backs.
So, when fan girl and fellow singer Katy Perry posted a (positive) rumor about Mariah's backstage needs, the queen of pop felt the need to swoop in with her two cents.
The rumor is pretty amazing, since it involves Mariah summoning backstage puppies for emotional support. Who among us hasn't wished for a temporary flock of puppies to cheer us up at some point in time?!
Mariah's flawless response involved employing a Mean Girls quote.
Even more impressively, the quote itself wasn't mean and fully answered the rumor.
Fans immediately took note of the sly reference.
Even Katy Perry gasped at the response.
This interaction will be officially added to our very large file of celebrities that invoke Mean Girls to widespread applause.