Mariah Carey has invented a brilliant, lucrative new charge to make against an ex.

Most people have daydreamed about heaping revenge on ex-partners at one point in their lives. But few people have succeeded in seeing these dreams come to fruition as perfectly as Mariah Carey. According to a recent report from Entertainment Tonight, after Carey split with her ex-fiance James Packer last October the singer received a "multi-million dollar settlement." To add to the heap of financial keepsakes, Carey also kept her $10 million dollar engagement ring.
The anonymous source told Entertainment Tonight that Carey originally requested a $50 million "inconvenience fee" from Packer last November, and eventually settled for the ring and an undisclosed amount.
While the final settlement amount is unknown, the concept of charging an ex an "inconvenience fee" is a priceless gift to all of us.
Even just the concept of getting paid for the time wasted in frustrating relationships is cathartic to think about. Court houses across the world could soon become overrun with "inconvenience fees" leveraged at exes.
When it comes to communication beyond the exchange of a hefty "inconvenience fee" the source said Carey and Packer have a strong code of silence towards each other.
"She still has the ring and wears it now on her middle finger," the source tells Entertainment Tonight, "They 100 percent have not spoken for a year, maybe even longer than that."
This is a break up for the ages.