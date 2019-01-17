Mariah Carey’s response to the ‘10 year challenge’ became a meme and it’s peak Mariah.

Mariah Carey is now the official queen of the ten year challenge.

Besides being a famous diva known for her perfect whistle tones, high belt and that time she asked for tea during her Times Square New Year's Eve performance, Mariah is now a meme. Hopping on the train to the ten year photo challenge, Mariah dared to break the rules because that's what divas do. By posting two side by side photos of her present self, she has determined that time is just a social construct invented by the government...

I don't get this 10 year challenge, time is not something I acknowledge. 🤷‍♀️ *Picture taken at some point prior to today pic.twitter.com/f5XUye3Hot — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 16, 2019

Mariah doesn't acknowledge time so now we all can't acknowledge time. What time is it? I don't know, sorry, I'm too busy being completely fabulous.

When my advisor gives me a deadline:



I’m sorry, time is not something I acknowledge. 🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/N6BqcNR1cA — Rebekah (@risraelcross) January 17, 2019

