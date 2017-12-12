Mario Batali lost his gig on 'The Chew' amid sexual assault allegations.

Mario Batali is the latest powerful man to fall in the current wave of sexual assault allegations.
On Monday, Eater published a report detailing the allegations of four women, who claim that Batali "touched them inappropriately in a pattern of behavior that appears to span at least two decades." The allegations come from chefs, industry insiders, and women who were simply unlucky enough to cross Batali's path.
In the wake of the allegations, Batali has issued a lengthy apology stating that "the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted."
In response, Batali has also reportedly los this co-hosting position on ABC's 'The Chew.' As Yahoo reports, "ABC has asked Batali to step away from The Chew while we review the allegations that have just recently come to our attention.'"
Batali's company, Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group, has reportedly called on an independent, outside investigations firm to handle any incoming claims from his own employees.
Like many of the other men we've seen so far, Batali isn't denying his accuser's claims. Here's Batali's statement in full:
I apologize to the people I have mistreated and hurt. Although the identities of most of the individuals mentioned in these stories have not been revealed to me, much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted. That behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have caused to my peers, employees, customers, friends and family.
I have work to do to try to regain the trust of those I have hurt and disappointed. For this reason, I am going to step away from day-to-day operations of my businesses. We built these restaurants so that our guests could have fun and indulge, but I took that too far in my own behavior. I won’t make that mistake again. I want any place I am associated with to feel comfortable and safe for the people who work or dine there.
I know my actions have disappointed many people. The successes I have enjoyed are owned by everyone on my team. The failures are mine alone. To the people who have been at my side during this time — my family, my partners, my employees, my friends, my fans — I am grateful for your support and hopeful that I can regain your respect and trust. I will spend the next period of time trying to do that.