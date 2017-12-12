Mario Batali lost his gig on 'The Chew' amid sexual assault allegations.

Mario Batali is the latest powerful man to fall in the current wave of sexual assault allegations.

On Monday, Eater published a report detailing the allegations of four women, who claim that Batali "touched them inappropriately in a pattern of behavior that appears to span at least two decades." The allegations come from chefs, industry insiders, and women who were simply unlucky enough to cross Batali's path.

In the wake of the allegations, Batali has issued a lengthy apology stating that "the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted."

In response, Batali has also reportedly los this co-hosting position on ABC's 'The Chew.' As Yahoo reports, "ABC has asked Batali to step away from The Chew while we review the allegations that have just recently come to our attention.'"

Batali's company, Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group, has reportedly called on an independent, outside investigations firm to handle any incoming claims from his own employees.

Like many of the other men we've seen so far, Batali isn't denying his accuser's claims. Here's Batali's statement in full:

I apologize to the people I have mistreated and hurt. Although the identities of most of the individuals mentioned in these stories have not been revealed to me, much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted. That behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have caused to my peers, employees, customers, friends and family.