The 22 funniest memes from Mark Zuckerberg's testimony to 'like' while you still can.

Over the past two days, Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg endured marathon hearings before both the Senate and the House. Zuckerberg—who only once was called "Mr. Zuckerman"—spent more time talking to Congress than he spent talking to people in the past 33 years combined.
Facebook, and old geezers in Congress's total confusion by it, launched a lot of great jokes on Twitter. Here are the best ones.
That face when you just wanted a faster way to rank girls by looks and ended up installing a fascist government in the most powerful country on earth pic.twitter.com/VEaQjz9Z6s— Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) April 10, 2018
“Mr. Zuckerberg, a magazine i recently opened came with a floppy disk offering me 30 free hours of something called America On-Line. Is that the same as Facebook?” pic.twitter.com/U7pqpUhEhQ— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 10, 2018
"Now, Mr. Zuckerberg, is the Constitution a 'face book?'" pic.twitter.com/zCNStn3DKm— jordan (@JordanUhl) April 11, 2018
Members of Congress prepping to grill #Zuckerberg, Day II pic.twitter.com/rwPmfNbSTq— Declan Cashin-Chalamet-Porowski-B.Jordan (@Tweet_Dec) April 11, 2018
Facebook's privacy policy in real life pic.twitter.com/XeLz3DPcHD— Julia Nista (@julia_nista) April 10, 2018
me when I realize my actions have a consequence pic.twitter.com/kNx4rL2uGl— Amber Discko (@amberdiscko) April 10, 2018
[barbershop]— ...And Justin For All (@Staggfilms) April 10, 2018
MARK ZUCKERBERG: Less bangs, please.
MARK ZUCKERBERG: Even less.
MARK ZUCKERBERG: LESS!
MARK ZUCKERBERG: I STILL SEE SOME BANGS! KEEP TRIMMING, GODDAMMIT! NEVER STOP!!!
Roses are red,— Tim Federle (@TimFederle) April 11, 2018
America gloats, pic.twitter.com/w0ZNT1GSaO
Senator: “Are you a human?”— Mark Zuckerberg Memes (@ZuckerbergMemes) April 10, 2018
Mark #Zuckerberg: "This an important question. My team will get back to you on that." pic.twitter.com/9C6uUDpQeD
tfw you aren't being grilled by the Senate Judiciary Committee pic.twitter.com/0gbOmDtJq8— Jeffrey Young (@JeffYoung) April 10, 2018
the winkelvoss twins right now pic.twitter.com/hKJbhZIxvr— Ziwe (@ziwe) April 10, 2018
mr. zuckerberg, how do they cook the food so darn quick in those little cooking videos pic.twitter.com/64XqXzfMB4— jose tejas (@roobee_10) April 11, 2018
New from @Lubchansky Mr. Zuckerberg goes to Washington https://t.co/97BdzpU4e0 pic.twitter.com/t8K6Lu0Abb— The Nib (@thenib) April 11, 2018
Sen Nelson: How can consumers trust you to be a caretaker of their personal information?— 🌹🍞 Always With The Least of These (Jason Miller) (@costlylovewins) April 11, 2018
Data #Zuckerberg: We are very alike, Senator. I have pores. You have pores. I have fingerprints. You have fingerprints. My chemical nutrients are like blood-if you prick me, do I not leak? pic.twitter.com/zTI6dJWW7e
AP captures photo of Zuckerberg Congressional testimony notes: pic.twitter.com/BaodHozwqa— Thomas H. Ptacek (@tqbf) April 11, 2018
The truth behind Facebook's use of private data.— Monty Boa (@MontyBoa99) April 11, 2018
😉#Zuckerberg #FacebookDataLeaks #CambridgeAnalytics #CambridgeAnalytica #ChristopherWylie #Brexit #FBPE pic.twitter.com/0X00zHFVYQ
anyway, here's zuckerberg's arrival set to the radiohead cover from "the social network" trailer pic.twitter.com/wsuA8GaVFY— David Mack (@davidmackau) April 10, 2018
"Mr. Zuckerberg, if I 'like' stepmom porn on 9/11 on Twitter can everyone also see that on Facebook?" pic.twitter.com/roJiH67oy1— Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) April 10, 2018
omg #Zuckerberg is the real life version of the this is fine meme pic.twitter.com/x8kxVCGlHN— cami (@WallStFlex) April 10, 2018
The glorious memes comes from this! #Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/5lbyz9p1mN— ВОЈВОДА☦АЛЕКСИЋ (@VojvodaAleksic) April 10, 2018
The Zuckerberg memes are just on point. pic.twitter.com/2E9UK8VUtd— Immortan Matt (@JaigeyesWoW) April 11, 2018
Baby zucker needs a boosty 💀😭 #facebook#markzuckerberg#toddler#fb
A post shared by BoxedOutEnt 📤😈 (@boxedoutent) on