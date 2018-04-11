The 22 funniest memes from Mark Zuckerberg's testimony to 'like' while you still can.

Over the past two days, Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg endured marathon hearings before both the Senate and the House. Zuckerberg—who only once was called "Mr. Zuckerman"—spent more time talking to Congress than he spent talking to people in the past 33 years combined.

Facebook, and old geezers in Congress's total confusion by it, launched a lot of great jokes on Twitter. Here are the best ones.

1.

That face when you just wanted a faster way to rank girls by looks and ended up installing a fascist government in the most powerful country on earth pic.twitter.com/VEaQjz9Z6s — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) April 10, 2018

2.

“Mr. Zuckerberg, a magazine i recently opened came with a floppy disk offering me 30 free hours of something called America On-Line. Is that the same as Facebook?” pic.twitter.com/U7pqpUhEhQ — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 10, 2018

3.

"Now, Mr. Zuckerberg, is the Constitution a 'face book?'" pic.twitter.com/zCNStn3DKm — jordan (@JordanUhl) April 11, 2018

4.